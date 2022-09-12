APP

Awareness walk held in connection with enrolment drive

Dera ismail khan    –    The district education department organised an awareness walk and a meeting in connection with enrolment campaign with a theme ‘Knowledge is right of every child’ here in LTRC, Daraban Khurd Circle of Paroa tehsil.

The walk was led by Education Department SDO Paroa-Circle Humayun Khattak.

Speaking on the occasion, the SDO stressed upon the parents not to keep their children away from education by putting them in forced labour otherwise you will also be forced to live a life of subjugation and slavery from generation to generation. He asked the parents to fulfil their duty of being a good parent and equip every child with his basic right to education.

On the occasion, ASDEO Circle Drabin Khurd Ulfat Ali Shah shed a light on importance of knowledge, quoting some references from Quran and Ahadees. He said under the Islam it was the duty of every Muslim to acquire knowledge. He said our Prophet (SAW) had termed the knowledge as light and ignorance as darkness.

On the occasion, the Assistant Commissioner Paroa said in his special message that the secret of the development of any nation was linked with attaining knowledge.

