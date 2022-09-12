TAHIR NIAZ

BISP disburses Rs23b among 924,063 flood affectees

81 percent of total identified beneficiaries have been served so far

ISLAMABAD    –   Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far disbursed over Rs 23 billion among 924,063 families of flood affected areas.

According to BISP officials, 81 percent of the total identified beneficiaries have been served so far. The senior management of Benazir Income Support Programme is monitoring the disbursement process at special payment campsites established in the flood affected areas.

Flood affectees in huge numbers are visiting special payment campsites which have been established to ensure fair and transparent payment of financial assistance. BISP staff deputed at payment campsites is fully mobilised and ensuring speedy disbursements of the relief cash, according to the officials. As of Sunday 112,485 affected families have received Rs 2,812,125,000 in Balochistan; 550,235 families received Rs 13,755,875,000 in Sindh; 114,077 families received Rs  2,851,925,000 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 147,266 families have received Rs 3,681,650,000 in Punjab. As many as 5,691 flood affectees received their payments from different campsites of Benazir Income Support Programme on Sunday. The officials said 81.37 percent of the total identified beneficiaries have been served so far through 377 special campsites established across the flood affected regions in the country.  They said the affected families can send their CNIC number to 8171 for registration in Flood Relief Cash Assistance programme, and upon receiving payment message, they can visit their nearby campsite to receive their payment.

