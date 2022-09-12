Central Punjab’s Faizan, Tayyab star in KP’s first loss of the season

LAHORE – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa faced their first loss of the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 as Central Punjab successfully defended 194-run target at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

This was Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s first defeat after five consecutive wins. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the winners of the 2020 and 2021 editions, are defending their throne. Southern Punjab began the Multan leg of the tournament with a win. They defeated Balochistan by 20 runs (DLS method) as a dust storm at the completion of the sixth over of the run chase ended the match.

It was a brilliant second wicket 98-run partnership between opener Mohammad Faizan and one-drop Tayyab Tahir that set the platform for Central Punjab’s towering 193 all out – the last wicket falling on the last ball – and an eventual 25-run victory. This was Central Punjab’s only second win of the tournament.

Central Punjab were dealt a blow early when Faizan and Tayyab put a strong counterattack, pushing KP’s bowlers on the backfoot. Faizan scored 72 off 36 including 7 sixes and 4 fours while Tayyab smashed 75 in 48 before he was run out. KP bowlers Maaz Khan and M Imran came into play in the second part of the innings and shared seven wickets between them. Maaz returned 4-46 and Imran 3-30.

KP’s run chase derailed after a promising start with the dismissal of M Haris (14 off 15). Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 47 and was removed in the 11th over with the scorecard reading 77-3. Sarwar Afridi and Khalid Usman put a fight in the middle order scoring 28 and 24, but that did not prove to be enough for KP. Hunain Shah returned 2-28 while Aamer Yamin and Ali Asfand took two wickets each, as KP were restricted to 168-9.

Balochistan were all out – albeit on the last ball of the innings – for 144. Ali Majid took 3-27, M Ilyas returned 2-19, captain Salman Agha 2-26 and M Imran 2-23. With 27 each, Asad Shafiq and Kashif Bhatti top-scored for Balochistan. Southern Punjab’s run chase was off to a perfect start with Umar Siddiq (32*) and Zain Abbas (21*) adding 54 runs. When the dust storm set in, S Punjab were 20 runs ahead of Balochistan and were declared winners.

Scores in brief

CENTRAL PUNJAB 193 all out, 20 overs (Tayyab 75, Faizan 72; Maaz Khan 4-46, M Imran 3-30) beat KP168-9, 20 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 47; Ali Asfand 2-14, Hunain Shah 2-28) by 25 runs.

SOUTHERN PUNJAB 54-0, 6 overs (Umar Siddiq 32*, Zain Abbas 21*) beat BALOCHISTAN 144 all out, 20 overs (Kashif Bhatti 27*, Shafiq 27; Ali Majid 3-27, Ilyas 2-19, Imran 2-23, Salman Agha 2-26) by 20 runs (DLS).