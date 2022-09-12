China’s textile sector logs growth in first seven months

BEIJING – China’s textile industry posted stable revenue growth in the first seven months of the year, official data showed. Textile companies with an annual primary business revenue of at least 20 million yuan (about 2.89 million US dollars) raked in 2.96 trillion yuan in revenue in the period, up 4.6 percent year on year, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology. The total value-added output of these companies rose 0.3 percent year on year during the period. The combined sales of primary retailers amounted to 9.48 trillion yuan in the January-July period, up 1.7 percent from a year earlier. The country’s garment exports reached 189.4 billion US dollars, an increase of 12.4 percent year on year.