CM Parvez terms Jinnah’s sayings a beacon of light

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said that the speeches and quotes of Quaid-e-Azam M Ali Jinnah are a beacon of light for all and by adopting Jinnah golden principles of “Faith, Unity & Discipline” nation can put the country in the right direction. In his message on the death anniversary of the founder of Pakistan, he said: “I firmly believe that we can solve the problems of Pakistan by adhering to the sterling principles of Quaid-e-Azam and if we call ourselves an independent nation then the sagacious politics of Jinnah has a pivotal role behind it.” The chief minister said that the formation of a peaceful society based on tolerance, endurance and lenience was the dream of the founder of the nation Quaid-e-Azam, adding that Quaid-e-Azam wanted such a Pakistan where everyone would be provided equal social and economic justice. He highlighted that the best course to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam was to set aside our political and vested interests and as a nation, we should create an exemplary environment of unity and solidarity among our ranks.

FORMER PA SPEAKER MEETS CM PARVEZ

Former Punjab Assembly Speaker Afzal Sahi on Sunday met Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi. According to official sources here, during the meeting rehabilitation of flood affectees and matters of mutual interest came under discussion.

The CM said that Punjab government was committed to ensure quick rehabilitation of the flood-hit people. He appreciated the efforts of philanthropists who were donating in Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund. Medical camps had been set up in flood-affected areas to control epidemic and provide medical facilities to people, he added. Punjab government had sent medical relief commission in Sindh and Balochistan to promote country’s solidarity. Nine trucks had been sent for flood-stricken people carrying ration, medicines and other relief goods, he concluded.

PPP PAYS HOMAGE TO QUAID-E-AZAM

Pakistan People’s Party paid homage to the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam M Ali Jinnah on his 74th death anniversary. In a statement issued here on Sunday, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that it was the great and unprecedented efforts of the great leader that today the nation was enjoying freedom.

PPP Central Punjab General Secretary Syed Hassan Murtaza said that Quaid’s struggle for an independent country for Muslims was an inspiration for the entire nation, adding that the nation could achieve the goal of success by following political vision of Quaid-e-Azam. PPP Central Punjab Information Secretary Shehzad Saeed Cheema said that leaders like Quaid-e-Azam were rare in the history, adding that his (Quaid) honesty, courage and commitment were assets for the nation to follow.