Staff Reporter

Commissioner visits hospital, inspects facilities, cleanliness

LAHORE    –   Lahore Divisional Commissioner Amir Jan paid a surprise visit to Kot Khawaja Saeed Teaching Hospital and inspected provision of medical facilities, cleanliness and anti-dengue arrangements, here on Sunday. He inspected different wards including emergency and asked patients about the facilities being provided to them and the behaviour of the doctors and paramedical staff with them. He inspected cleanliness conditions and dengue surveillance in the hospital.  The commissioner promised that all available resources would be provided for the health sector besides ensuring modern medical facilities, availability of medicines and staff. He stressed doctors, nurses and other staff to deal with patients in a polite manner.

