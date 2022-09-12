Our Staff Reporter

Completion of ongoing projects top priority, says Sialkot DC

Says main objective of project is to complete world-class designed sewerage line

SIALKOT   –   Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas has said under the Punjab Intermediate Cities Improvement Investment Programme (PICIIP), the top priority of the district administration is to complete the ongoing development projects in the city at the earliest.

He was addressing a meeting of the representatives of the National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) and contractor companies, participating in the PICIIP, at the DC Office Committee Room. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance and Planning Syeda Amina Maududi, Chief Engineer PICIIP Muhammad Akhtar Abbasi, Director PICIIP Asifa Khan, Senior Resident Engineer NESPAK Saifullah Amin, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, XEN Public Health Engineering Department Abdul Waheed, AD Development Mohsin Ali Riaz, SDO Highway Saim Ali Khan and representatives of the departments concerned.

The DC said reconstruction of Defence Road, Khadim Ali Road and Jail Road was part of the PICIIP project, and the remaining works including carpeting of these roads, water supply and connection of sewerage lines would be completed this month. He said the monsoon rains and slow work on the project by the contractor of the PICIIP project led to delay in the project.

He said the main objective of the project was to complete world-class designed sewerage line and water supply projects in Sialkot city by the Punjab government in collaboration with the experts of Asian Development Bank and a treatment plant for reuse of waste-water for agriculture was also part of the project.

visits Allama Iqbal Library

Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas visited Allama Iqbal Library, Paris Road here on Sunday. CEO Education Mian Riaz, DO Secondary Education Altaf Shaikh, DO Elementary Education  Atta Elahi and Asif Bhalli Advocate were also present on the occasion. Talking to the citizens, the DC said the hall would be air-conditioned along with the renovation  of library named after Allama Iqbal. He added that computers would also be provided to ensure access to the online library through the Internet. DO Secondary Education Altaf Sheikh said that there were 35,000 valuable books in the library and dozens of citizens visit the library for their knowledge.

