Our Staff Reporter

CTD, intelligence agency arrest ‘TTP terrorist’

KARACHI – Sindh Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) and a federal agency in a joint operation conducted late Saturday night, arrested a terrorist affiliated with a banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Metroville, SITE. According to spokesman for CTD on Sunday, the arrested terrorist identified as Muhammad Shah alias Dung, alias Talha, alias Muhammad Ali, had come to Karachi to constitute his network in the megalopolis. A pistol along with two magazines and 14 rounds were recovered from his possession.

The accused was also wanted by CTD Peshawar for his involvement in heinous terrorist activities. He was trained militant and belonged to TTP-Tariq Geedar Group. Accused Muhammad Shah confessed his involvement in attacks on law enforcement agencies in tribal areas. Further investigations were underway.

