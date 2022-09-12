DPO visits Catholic Church

SARGODHA – District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz visited the Catholic Church here on Sunday. He reviewed the security arrangements and also met the church administration. On this occasion, the DPO said that foolproof security was being provided to all churches while suggestions of church’s administration would be considered for further improvement in security arrangements. He said that maintaining peace was a common responsibility of all of us and the Sargodha police were maintaining peace with the cooperation of all institutions and civil society.