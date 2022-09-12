Staff Reporter

DPO visits Catholic Church

SARGODHA  –     District Police Officer Sargodha Muhammad Tariq Aziz visited the Catholic Church here on Sunday.  He reviewed the security arrangements and also met the church administration. On this occasion, the DPO said that foolproof security was being provided to all churches while suggestions of church’s administration would be considered for further improvement in security arrangements. He said that maintaining peace was a common responsibility of all of us and the Sargodha police were maintaining peace with the cooperation of all institutions and civil society.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

CM Parvez terms Quaid’s sayings beacon of light

Islamabad

Effective strategy can avert future flooding, climate impacts

Islamabad

All resources being utilised to provide relief to flood victims: KP minister

Islamabad

Allotees of sectors F-14 and F-15 eying towards apex court 

Islamabad

IHC to conduct hearing of Gill’s petition seeking post-arrest bail on Wednesday

Islamabad

3 more persons infected with coronavirus in RWP

Islamabad

Islamabad reports 67 dengue fever cases in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rain brings respite from heat

Islamabad

Fawad lambasts ECP for deferring by-elections over floods’ excuse

Islamabad

FOSPAH orders PIMS instructor’s removal from service over harassing nurse

1 of 10,185

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More