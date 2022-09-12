Staff Reporter

FBBA to hold National Basketball Women C’ship from Oct 3

LAHORE -The Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) will be holding the National Basketball Women Championship 2022 at Laiquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex from October 3 to 7. According to FBBA General Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, as many as eight teams will fight for the top honour in the five-day competition. “Eight teams have been divided into two pools. Wapda, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Quetta are bracketed in Pool A while Pakistan Army, Lahore, Peshawar and hosts FBBA are placed in Pool B.” Each two teams from both groups will qualify for the semifinals, to be played on October 6 at the same venue while third position play-off and final will be played on October 7. On Oct 3, Islamabad will face Lahore in the opening fixture.

 

You might also like More from author
More Stories
Business

PIDE forecasts indigenous oil reserves to be exhausted by 2025

Business

Spices export decreases by 10pc

Business

FBR clarifies misleading information regarding currency declaration

Business

CPEC channelising economic diplomacy: PBF

Business

Pakistani traders to participate 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, China

Business

Global halal economy to swell to $5 trillion by 2030

Business

‘Women labour participation can increase economic output by an average of 35pc’

Lahore

Govt to provide solar tube wells to farmers in flood affected areas: CM Parvez

Business

China’s textile sector logs growth in first seven months

Business

BOP at frontline of flood relief activities

1 of 4,003

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More