FBBA to hold National Basketball Women C’ship from Oct 3

LAHORE -The Federal Basketball Association (FBBA) will be holding the National Basketball Women Championship 2022 at Laiquat Gymnasium, Pakistan Sports Complex from October 3 to 7. According to FBBA General Secretary Ouj-e-Zahoor, as many as eight teams will fight for the top honour in the five-day competition. “Eight teams have been divided into two pools. Wapda, Karachi, Rawalpindi and Quetta are bracketed in Pool A while Pakistan Army, Lahore, Peshawar and hosts FBBA are placed in Pool B.” Each two teams from both groups will qualify for the semifinals, to be played on October 6 at the same venue while third position play-off and final will be played on October 7. On Oct 3, Islamabad will face Lahore in the opening fixture.