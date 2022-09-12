APP

Food packages distributed among flood-hit people

Dera ismail khan    –    The district administration on Sunday distributed more than 1000 food packages among flood-affected people of Kulachi tehsil.

KP Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Khan, former federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Additional Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Wazir and Assistant Commissioner Ahad Yousaf were also present on the occasion.

The provincial minister said that the government was utilising all available resources to extend relief to flood-affected people and rehabilitate damaged infrastructure in a transparent manner.

Meanwhile, a delegation comprising technical members of the Norwegian Embassy visited flood-affected areas of Kulachi, Dera and Prova tehsils. The team assured full support in relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit areas.

