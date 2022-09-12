FOSPAH orders PIMS instructor’s removal from service over harassing nurse

ISLAMABAD – The Federal Ombudsperson for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Kashmala Tariq has pronounced the verdict in a case related to harassment of a nurse by an assistant clinical instructor of College of Nursing, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), informed sources on Saturday.

In her verdict, the Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Islamabad directed the administration of College of Nursing to remove assistant clinical instructor Muhammad Tahir from service. A fine of Rs 500,000 has also been imposed on the convict that would be used as compensation for the complainant, they said. The copy of order of the Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace Islamabad, is also available with The Nation.

According to sources, Ms KS, a student of 2nd Year BSc Nursing, College of Nursing, PIMS, filed a complaint against the accused before principal on 29/9/2018 that assistant clinical instructor Muhammad Tahir has sexually harassed her. The college principal forwarded the complaint to the Chairperson Harassment Committee PIMS Islamabad on 1/10/2018, they said adding that the harassment committee submitted its report to the competent authority on 23/10/2018 stating that the complainant could not produce any record regarding objectionable messages or phone calls. Sources said the report of the committee was kept confidential on which the victim student filed second complaint with Federal Ombudsman for Protection Against Harassment of Women at Workplace. They said the FOSPAH held the inquiry committee constituted as against the law and hence the inquiry report was set aside vide order dated 13/12/2018.

Sources disclosed that the accused instructor Muhammad Tahir challenged the order of FOSPAH with Islamabad High Court with petition number 531/2019 dated 29/2/2019 but it was also dismissed by the apex court vide order dated 13/2/2020. They added after that the application of the accused with regard to objection on jurisdiction of the forum and maintainability of the complaint was dismissed vide order dated 17/6/2019. During the process of recording evidences, they said, the accused was burdened with cost of Rs15,000 vide order dated 27/1/2021. The accused also assailed that order in a representation before the office of the President of Pakistan but that representation failed and the case remanded back to FOSPAH, sources mentioned.

Sources revealed that the accused party tried level best to prolong and delay the case one way or the other. The complainant raised hue and cry on the delay so caused but the accused would succeed in prolonging the matter through different tactics. They said that at last the trial and inquiry came to an end and both the parties recorded their evidence and their learned counsel argued their respective viewpoints.

Sources said that the FOSPAH, while putting all the record and evidence together, found the accused guilty of causing sexual harassment to the complainant Ms KS, a nurse, in terms of the provisions of the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010 (now Amended Act 2022).

They said FOSPAH also remarked, “Accused is, therefore, proceeded against under Section 4(4)(ii)(c)(e) of the Act 2010 and is imposed upon the major penalty of removal from service with a fine of Rs500,000 which would be used as compensation for the complainant.”