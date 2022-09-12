Gloomy picture

The education system in Sindh has been facing acute and chronic diseases since I have born at least. The paralysed system needs to be admitted to ICU for swift healing on an immediate basis. But, without a shadow of a doubt, I am yet not convinced that the system would breathe again because our provincial ICUs for marginalised people too lack essential facilities to save lives rather quite often they become the reason for one’s demise.

Even in the 21st century, the bleak infrastructure of classes, labs, washrooms, vicinities around schools, etc. is the talk of the town across the province for demanding attention and vigilant eyes from the education ministry specifically, and GoS generally for revamping the desperate plight of schools. Despite the fancy declaration of emergencies in education for a long time, our newly hired teachers face similar predicaments as previous teachers did. But, nothing can hamper these newly hired teachers now to exhibit the miserable picture of our schools through social media, the trend is likely to soar to the zenith as soon as they join and understand the severity of matters.

Moreover, it’s miserable when our education minister often draws public attention for different remarks on education and makes teachers sole accountable for their absenteeism in the wake of extended demonstrations held before the CM house.

In addition, a couple of young PSTs and JESTs have circulated videos, recorded on the very first day of joining their respective schools in small towns or villages, wherein alarming situations can easily be seen. Buffaloes and other animals along with agri-related-machines are kept on the school premises, substantiating that even the presenteeism of teachers would not bear fruits in such surroundings.

A matter of concern is that these schools are categorised under functional schools, the rest of the history regarding non-functional schools can be determined very clearly and more accurately from such self-explanatory instances.

Our education system, which has been taking a dying breath, can be treated with consistent and step-wise efforts under the leadership of renowned and independent educationists. A myriad of efforts which can work extremely well such as hiring competent teachers, providing them with sufficient resources to continue schooling in a good manner, awards and recognition for the best performers, regular training of teachers, formulation and regular compliance of strict policies for non-performers, viable goals to get rid of copy-culture altogether, offering free as well as the quality of education to the students, and so on.

In a nutshell, the education ministry of Sindh needs to take noticeable and ample measures today for a better future, so that meritorious talent from the marginalized class could emerge for leading the nation and national interest.

ABDUL NAJEEB,

Larkana.