Government committed to rehabilitating flood affactees: Nasir Shah

SUKKUR – Provincial Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Sunday said that the Sindh Government was utilising all available resources to address the issues faced by the people affected by the recent rain and floods across Sindh.

Speaking to displaced person’s in a relief camp, established by district administration Sukkur, Shah said people should be confident that the government will never leave them alone in this natural calamity. Minister gave away relief goods to the members of the affected families who had assembled in the camp.