Govt decides to continue with FPA in electricity bills

LESCO consumers will pay over Rs3.5bin six months.

LAHORE – Following the federal government’s decision to recover and collect the fuel price adjustment surcharge, 2.2m consumers of LESCO will have to pay bills amounting to over Rs3.5 billion in six installments from October 2022 to March 2023, it has been learnt. Earlier in June this year, the federal government had decided to give relief to the consumers and stopped collecting FPA surcharge on electricity bills. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also announced that the government will not collect fuel surcharge from consumers consuming up to 300 units. The power division also issued two notifications regarding this relief package. In the first notification, relief for consumers using up to 200 units of electricity was announced while in the second notification, this package was extended from 200 to 300 units. The decision to provide relief in the electricity bills was taken by the federal government after the protestors stormed into the LESCO office, Lahore and people in various cities across Pakistan demonstrated against the immense hike in the electricity bills. Now, it seems the government took this decision temporarily under the pressure of prolonged protests and as soon as the public anger subsided a little bit, the government decided to impose the fuel price adjustment surcharge again on the consumers. This surcharge will be recovered in the form of FPA on electricity bills across the country.

It will be charged at the rate of Rs9.9 nine rupees ninety paise per unit with the approval of Nepra.