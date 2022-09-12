Agencies

Health ministry vehemently denies disappearance of Panadol

ISLAMABAD    –    Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination on Sunday vehemently denied the misleading, untrue and baseless news item appeared on social media alleging the disappearance of Panadol tablets from Pakistani markets.

A spokesman of the ministry said in a statement that the rumours of closing the production of medicines used for fever were absolutely baseless. The aim of spreading such baseless news was to play with innocent lives and benefit hoarders to enable them to make the buck. Life saving and daily use medicines were abundantly available in all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, he said adding that even dengue, Malaria, fever, headache, cough and diarrhea medicines were also easily available in the country.

The ministry was committed to ensure the provision of quality medicines in the market. He said the ministry and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) was persistently monitoring the situation to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines. He said the large scale production of different brands of Paracetamol was continuing in the country. Ministry’s strict monitoring was aimed at ensuring uninterrupted supplies of all essential drugs.

