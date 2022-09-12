Imran on defiance mode as he again ignores JIT summons

ISLAMABAD – PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan is on defiance mode as he again skipped to appear before the joint investigation team (JIT) of the Islamabad police despite being summoned for the third time in relation to the terrorism case filed against him.

The head of the JIT issued summons to Imran Khan for the third time and asked him to report to the Margalla Police Station, Islamabad, on Sunday at 6pm, however, Imran did not show up.

The JIT was constituted following the orders of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the terrorism case filed against the PTI chief for allegedly threatening a lower court judge.

According to the notice issued to Khan, he must appear before the JIT and answer questions related to the charges levelled against him. The notice further stated that despite the orders of the IHC, Khan neither appeared before the JIT nor presented his position regarding the case.

The JIT — in the recent notice — mentioned that Khan was summoned on September 9 and 10 for the investigation of the case as well and the JIT waited for his arrival at the designated time, but he never showed up.

Although Imran Khan did not appear before the JIT, he submitted a reply on Friday (September 9) through his lawyer stating that the threats issued to a female judge in a rally do not fall under “terrorism” and the case should be dismissed as he is “innocent”.

“I am the chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf, I have been the prime minister of Pakistan, the government tortured [my aide] Shahbaz Gill due to political opposition, the report filed in the Islamabad High Court proved the torture of Shahbaz Gill,” Khan told the JIT in the letter.

The PTI leader added that what he said in the speech cannot be categorised as terrorism, adding that he neither committed any illegal acts nor harmed anyone.

The case was registered against the former prime minister on August 21 under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening the additional sessions judge and senior police officers of the Islamabad Police at a rally in the federal capital’s F-9 Park.