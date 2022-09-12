Inspired Lowry edges Rahm and McIlroy to win BMW PGA Championship title

LONDON – Ireland’s Shane Lowry produced a masterful third round to win the BMW PGA Championship on Sunday, his first title since winning the 2019 Open. Lowry found a birdie on the par-five 18th at Wentworth for a blemish-free 65 to reach 18 under for his three rounds, one ahead of Spaniard Jon Rahm who had earlier set the course alight with a dazzling 62. Lowry then had to wait to see whether Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy could make an eagle on the 18th to match him. Recently-crowned FedEx Cup champion McIlroy received huge support from the packed galleries at the DP World Tour’s flagship tournament and when he reached the green in two a playoff looked possible. But his 25-foot putt stayed tantalisingly above ground after wobbling next to the hole. Lowry took the $1.36 million winners’ cheque with McIlroy sharing second place with Rahm. “It means a lot, it’s been a good year and I’ve been a close a few times and I really wanted to try and win one,” the 2019 Open champions told Sky Sports. “Obviously this one is right up there at the top of the list. “I’m so happy, I can’t put into words how much I love this Tour and this tournament. I’m the happiest man in the world right now.”