Iraq assures to increase visas for Pakistani devotees

ISLAMABAD – Iraq has assured to increase the number of visas for Pakistani Zaireen and open all entry points for them. The announcement was made by Iraqi Interior Minister Othman Ali Farhood Moshir Al-Ghanimi on Sunday during a telephonic conversation with Pakistani counterpart Rana Sanaullah which lasted around forty minutes.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah had requested his Iraqi counterpart to allow five thousand stranded Pakistani Zaireen at Iran border to enter Iraq which was agreed by the Iraqi counterpart. Iraqi Interior Minister Othman Ali Farhood Moshir Al-Ghanimi welcomed all suggestions of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and assured prompt implementation on them. It was also agreed to form a Pakistan-Iraq joint committee for a sustainable solution to other problems including pilgrims.