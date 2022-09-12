Islamabad reports 55 more cases of dengue virus fever

Mosquito-borne dengue virus fever spreading in the federal capital city as 55 more cases of the disease reported in the last 24 hours.

According to District Health officer Islamabad, 36 cases of dengue virus reported in rural areas of the capital territory, while 19 infections were reported from urban areas.

Among total 688 dengue cases reported in this season, 424 cases have been reported in rural areas while 244 from urban areas, he added.

In last 24 hours six dengue patients admitted at PIMS hospital, nine patients at Holy Family hospital, two patients at DHQ Rawalpindi and six dengue virus patients at Benazir Bhutto Hospital in Rawalpindi, the DHO said.

Moreover, private laboratories reported 32 dengue virus positive cases, health officer said.

Three dengue fever patients have been reported dead in this season so far, according to the district health official.