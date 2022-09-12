Islamabad reports 67 dengue fever cases in 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – The federal capital has reported 67 cases of the mosquito-borne dengue virus fever in the last 24 hours on Sunday. According to District Health Officer Islamabad, 32 cases were reported in rural areas of the capital territory, while 35 were reported from urban areas.

In last 24 hours, 18 dengue patients admitted at PIMS, four patients at CDA Hospital, four at FG Hospital and three dengue fever patients were admitted at Polyclinic, the DHO said. Three dengue fever patients have been reported dead in this season, while 613 patients were admitted to hospitals, according to the district health official. Of the total 613 dengue cases, 388 cases were reported from rural areas while 225 from urban areas, he added.