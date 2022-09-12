Agencies

KMU conducts centralised test for admissions in allied health sciences

Peshawar    –    The Khyber Medical University Centralised Admission Test (KMU-CAT 2022) for admissions in Pharm-D, DPT, BS Nursing, and allied health sciences was held in 13 centres of the province on Sunday.

A total of 25296 candidates including 18342 male and 6954 female students participated in the test. The test results would be announced within 72 hours which can be viewed on KMU official website (http://cat.kmu.edu.pk).

According to details, 10544 students appeared in the test in three centres of Peshawar including Islamia Collegiate School, Forest College and Government Higher Secondary School No 1 Peshawar city, 1530 in Abbottabad, 787 in Malakand Chakdara, 4434 in Swat Kabal ground, 2241 in Mardan, 1030 in Kohat, 679 in Dera Ismail Khan, Parachinar Kurram 316, Timergara Dir Lower 1842, Bannu 962 and Swabi 931.

Meanwhile, Vice Chancellor KMU, Prof Dr Zia-ul-Haq said that conducting KMU-CAT for admissions in allied health sciences programmes was a big challenge for all of us. We were thankful to all the concerned institutions and authorities for their cooperation and support in conducting the test in a peaceful and transparent manner.

He said that participation of more than 25,000 candidates in this test is not only a sign of confidence in KMU but it is also expected to further improve the merit and quality of allied health sciences. He said that various disciplines of allied health sciences are of fundamental importance in the health delivery system.

Prof Zia remarked that conducting centralised admission tests for admissions in allied health sciences will provide an opportunity for talented students to come forward in these fields on the one hand and on the other hand, it will also improve the overall quality of the health care system in the province.

More Stories
Business

PIDE forecasts indigenous oil reserves to be exhausted by 2025

Business

Spices export decreases by 10pc

Business

FBR clarifies misleading information regarding currency declaration

Business

CPEC channelising economic diplomacy: PBF

Business

Pakistani traders to participate 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, China

Business

Global halal economy to swell to $5 trillion by 2030

Business

‘Women labour participation can increase economic output by an average of 35pc’

Lahore

Govt to provide solar tube wells to farmers in flood affected areas: CM Parvez

Business

China’s textile sector logs growth in first seven months

Business

BOP at frontline of flood relief activities

1 of 10,712

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More