Our Staff Reporter

Minister directs for speeding up construction of roads

FAISALABAD   –   Provincial Minister of Communications and Works Chaudhry Ali Afzal Sahi had directed the local administration to speed up construction of roads in order to provide relief to general public.

He was addressing a meeting of District Coordination Committee (DCC) held with MNA Faiz Ullah Kamoka in the chair.

The minister said that those contractors who would show lethargy in completion of construction work would be blacklisted in addition to confiscating their security amount.

He directed the Metropolitan Corporation to give a timeline to start work on the stalled projects so that these could be completed on priority basis.

Provincial Minister of Mines and Minerals Chaudhry Latif Nazar stressed the need of close liaison among members of the assembly so that development projects could be completed within stipulated time period.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh briefed the meeting about various development schemes while members of National and Provincial Assembly Sheikh Khurram Shahzad, Firdous Rai, Habqooq Gill and others were also present.

