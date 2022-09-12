APP

Ministry allocates Rs45m for scholarships to minorities’ students

ISLAMABAD -The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has allocated Rs 45 million to provide scholarships to minority communities’ students for the financial year (FY) 2022-23.
Talking to APP, Ministry’s Spokesperson Muhammad Umar Butt informed that the ministry had sought applications from the eligible students from primary to university level particularly those who were enrolled in the government educational institutions and secured at least 50 percent marks in their annual examinations and their parents’ income was not exceeding to Rs50,000.
He said it was mandatory that the students must have bank accounts for smooth transaction of funds adding the underage students rather could open minor bank accounts or joint bank accounts with their parents for the purpose.
He asked the students to fill in the application forms on the new prescribed proforma duly enclosed with an attested copy of mark-sheet of the last examination. In case of semester system, they should attach attested copies of marksheets of last two semesters with their parents or guardians’ original income certificates, he added.
He made it clear that the students taking financial assistance, stipend or scholarships from other sources would not be entertained. The students of private educational institutions’ applications would be rejected at the initial level as they did not meet the criteria to get the scholarships, he added.
Umar Butt said the applicants must mention their contact numbers or email addresses on the prescribed application forms to get possible queries resolved in time.
He said the applications, completed in all respects along with documentary evidence, must reach the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony by October 6.
The application forms could be downloaded from the official website or could be obtained free of charge from the ministry, he maintained.

