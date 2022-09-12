LAHORE – The United Nations KAKHTAH DRR [Disaster Risk Reduction] repository in Pakistan has decided to establish its mobile facility in the flood-devastated areas of the country.

The announcement was made on the occasion of a visit of UN Secretary-General António Guterres to the worst-affected areas of Pakistan.

A spokesperson for UN KAKHTAH Repository Dr. Alex Jayawardene said in a statement, shared with APP on Sunday, that the operation would be started within 7 to 10 days, and coordinated services have been initiated in connection with provision of the DESPO [Disasters Epidemiological Susceptibilities and Pandemic Outbreak] alerts.

The chancellor emeritus of Asia & Oceania Post-Doctoral Academia and the UN KAKHTAH DRR Multiversity, Justice (retd) Dr. S. S. Paru L.L.D., urged the world leaders to pay due attention to what has been stated by the UN chief, and emphasised during his visit to Pakistan.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Sept 9 that Pakistan was paying the price of climate change and global community should extend massive and urgent financial support to the country. He said he was not asking the industrialist countries to show generosity, but to do justice, as they were responsible for the pollution which caused devastation in Pakistan.

The UN chief said he could not explain in words the magnitude of catastrophe in the flood-hit areas. He said he had never seen climate change carnage on this scale.

The UN KAKHTAH DRR repositories got their title-ovations through first letters of names of two institutional entities and two individuals, including Kofi Annan [former UN Secretary General], Helen Keller Intl., Tzu-chi Intl., and Aurangzeb Hafi.

The UN KAKHTAH Mobile Repository is the first of its kind, being launched in the country on the visit of the incumbent UN Secretary-General. It would become functional form today [Sunday] under the personal directions and direct supervision of Prof Dr Aurangzeb Hafi, who has long been working for the DRR [Disaster Risk Reduction] services of the UN.

Prof. Dr Aurangzeb Hafi’s DESPO appraisals have already warned that unprecedented rains and torrential flooding had left over 6.4 million people in dire need of humanitarian assistance. Of them are 3.1 million children, and nearly 650,000 pregnant women.