Nation remembers Major Aziz Bhatti on 57th martyrdom anniversary

The 57th Martyrdom Anniversary of Major Raja Aziz Bhatti Shaheed, Nishan-e-Haider, is being observed on Monday.

He was born in Hong Kong in 1928 and moved to Pakistan before independence in 1947, settling in Ladiyan village of district Gujrat.

In 1950, he joined Pakistan Army and was commissioned in Punjab Regiment.

During Indo-Pak War in September, 1965 as a company commander in Burki, Lahore, Major Raja Aziz Bhatti decided to stay with his forward platoon and defended strategic BRB Canal bravely for five days.

Throughout, undaunted by constant fire from enemies tanks and artillery, he organized the defence of the BRB canal along with his brave soldiers until he hit by an enemy s shell and was martyred.