News Desk

Pak Army saves Dadu grid station from flood water

The Pakistan Army and civilian departments have saved the 500KV grid station in Dadu from flood water by creating an embankment around it.

According to details, the Pakistan Army and civilian departments have saved the Dadu Grid station from flood water by constructing a 2.4 kilometre embankment.

The embankment saved the station from drowning while no power disruption occurred in Dadu. People of the area expressed gratitude to Pakistan Army for this timely action.

A day earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif while taking a notice of the possible threat to a 500KV grid station in Dadu from the flood situation, directed for utilization of all resources to protect the power grid.

The prime minister directed the civil and military high-ups to immediately save the grid station from being affected by the flood. For the uninterrupted power supply, the protection of grid station was necessary, he added.

It is pertinent to mention here that the irrigation authorities on Sunday administered three cuts in the Indus Highway as floodwater from Manchar Lake started flowing towards Dadu city.

The authorities administered three cuts in the Indus Highway to save Dadu city from flooding as floodwater already affected parts of Pir Shahnawaz, Kamal Khan and Yar Mohammad Kalhoro of Dadu taluka.

Separately, Manchhar Lake floodwater, which is 10 times the lake’s normal capacity, deluged the grid station in Bhan Syedabad. The towns of Johi and Mehar remain cut-off, while Khairpur Nathan Shah is completely inundated.

