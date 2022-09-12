‘Pakistan strains to tackle climate challenges’

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s contribution to climate change is less than one percent, but it is among the top ten countries most affected by climate change, said Naseem-ur-Rehman, Secretary at Pakistan’s Environment Commission on Sunday. He said that efforts are being made to bring green revolution in the country.

“There was a set pattern of fog four or five years ago. It used to happen from December 21 and last a period of time until January 10. However, due to climate changes, the same fog came in the first week of November, and its arrival caused smog,” the secretary said this while talking to CEN.

He said that where it used to be very cold, the weather has changed and it has started to get hot; where it was hot, the weather has become more severe and added that “recently, there are heavy floods.”

Multiple factors have been affecting the environment. Pakistan is a forest poor country. “The international standard is that 25% of the area should be covered by forests, but our forests are less than 5%,” he said, adding that “old-technology power plants are running in the power sector, and stubble burning comes in winter.”

Currently, control systems and treatment plants are being installed in industries, and zigzag technology has been introduced for brick kiln as its combustion system has improved, he told CEN.

On collaboration between China and Pakistan in improving the environment, he referred to the state-of-the-art Orange Line project. “There cannot be a better and more ideal transportation system. Due to this, thousands of old and diesel vehicles, wagons and buses will be replaced.

Those who used to travel in a motorcycle rickshaw now travel in an air-conditioned electric train, which has no negative impact on the environment,” he said.

As it is highly vulnerable to climate change impacts, stemming from its dependency on climate-sensitive sectors, such as agriculture and water, Pakistan has officially begun the process of creating a National Adaptation Plan for building resilience to climate change. “The trend now is for improvement,” he said.