Past in Perspective

Never interrupt your enemy when
he is making a mistake.
–Napoleon Bonaparte

Napoleon Bonaparte enacted a new legal framework for France called the Napoleonic Code. The civil code gave post-revolutionary France its coherent set of laws concerning property, colonial affairs, the family and individual rights. In 1804, Napoleon began the task of revising France’s outdated and muddled legal system. He established a special commission, led by J.J. Cambaceres, which met more than 80 times to discuss the legal revisions. After some months, the law was finally approved. It codified several branches of law, including commercial and criminal law. It also divided civil law into categories of property and family. The law also made authority of men over families stronger, deprived women of individual rights and reduced the rights of illegitimate children. All male citizens were also granted equal rights under the law and the right to religious dissent, but colonial slavery was reintroduced. The laws were applied to all territories under Napoleon’s control.

