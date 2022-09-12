PDM asks Imran Khan to surrender or go to jail instead of home

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) spokesperson Hafiz Hamdullah Sunday criticised Imran Khan’s programme of public rallies and warned him that he will have to surrender or go to Adiala Jail.

In a press statement, Hafiz said that the nation is drowning in floods, but Tsunami Khan was only thinking of rallies for proving his power. “Imran Khan sets up ‘music festivals’ daily and makes speeches,” he added. While criticising Khan’s speeches, Hafiz said that Imran Khan has become habitual of talking ill about the courts, chief election commissioner, journalists and political opponents. Even the United Nations’ secretary general and the whole world are busy in helping to get Pakistan out of the disaster, but Khan was only busy making allegations and threats to institutions, , he said.

He further said that every other thing he says and does is just an act of hypocrisy.

Hamdullah warned Imran Khan if he does not surrender, his abode will be Adiala jail instead of his comfortable Bani Gala home.