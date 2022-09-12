Powerful quake hits Papua New Guinea, 5 dead

Port Moresby – An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck eastern Papua New Guinea on Sunday killing at least five people, injuring others and damaging property and essential infrastructure. The quake hit about 67 km east of Kainantu and 80 kms north-west of Lae in the eastern PNG region, at about 9:45 am local time (2345 GMT Saturday), but was felt some 500 km (310 miles) away in the capital of Port Moresby. The full extent of damage was not immediately clear as the location of the earthquake was remote. Earthquakes are common in PNG, which sits on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire”, a hotspot for seismic activity due to friction between tectonic plates. While the government gave no death toll, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) in Asia and