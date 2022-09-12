Protection of life, property of people top priority: DPO

KHANEWAL – During the last one month, district police Khanewal has busted several dangerous inter-district gangs involved in heinous crimes and recovered from their possession looted motorcycles, cars, jewellery, weapons, cash and other goods worth crores of rupees stolen or looted in various incidents. Protection of life and property of people, provision of justice without discrimination and elimination of traditional police culture are their top priority. Criminals, no matter how powerful they are, cannot escape the grip of the law. These views were expressed by District Police Officer (DPO) Jalil Imran Ghalzai in a meeting with the delegation of Senior Working Journalists Forum, district Press Club Khanewal who met them under the leadership of President, Anjum Bashir Ahmad on Sunday. Ghalzai said that protection of life and property of the people of Khanewal district, change of traditional police culture, provision of justice without discrimination is the first priority. He further said that corrupt policemen and officers have no place in their team and strict action will be taken against the policemen involved in corruption and neglect of duty. He further said that in one month, a dangerous gang involved in serious incidents like theft, robbery, robbery was arrested and more than 5 crore worth of motorcycles, cars, jewellery, weapons, cash and other stolen items recovered from their possession