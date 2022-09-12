News Desk

Punjab Uplifts Major Sectors by Approving Various Development Schemes in its 10th PDWP Forum

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party approved two development schemes of IT Sector with an estimated cost of Rs. 2,491.407 million.

These schemes were approved in the 10th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2022-23 presided over the Chairman Planning & Development Board Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication (PPIC3) Centre for Muridke, Ferozwala and Factory Area at the cost of Rs. 999.178 million and Punjab Police Integrated Command Control and Communication (PPIC3) Centre, Sialkot at the cost of Rs. 1,492.229 million.

Provincial Secretary P&D Board Dr. Muhammad Sohail Anwar Chaudhary, all Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries of concerned departments, and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting.

