INP

Rain brings respite from heat

ISLAMABAD –Rainfall, under the influence of a westerly wave, lashed Islamabad and several cities of Punjab bringing respite from the heat.  The heavy showers caused water to pool in low-lying areas of some cities. Temperatures in Punjab had soared following the last spell of monsoon rains. In Islamabad, dark clouds cast the sky early morning on Sunday and a downpour began soon afterwards. The rain in September often proves a harbinger of the cold weather. People at Murree were already feeling the chill in the air after the rain. A landslide was reported on Murree Patriata Road. Authorities opened the spillway of Rawal Dam following the rain. Sargodha, Jehlum, Gujrat, and other Punjab cities also received heavy showers. In Mandi Bahuddin, low-lying areas were inundated. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hazara Division has also experience rains that will likely continue for two days. The rain flooded Abbottabad’s Ayub Medical Complex, where authorities were still pumping out water.

