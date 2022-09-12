Our Staff Reporter

Relief items sent for flood affectees

LAHORE   –    The Sarwar Foundation, in collaboration with Lahore Institute of Health Sciences and Baitussalam Welfare Trust, has dispatched relief items for flood affected families of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. Patron-in-Chief Sarwar Foundation Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has dispatched more than one dozen truckloads to the affected areas under his supervision. Speaking to the media on this occasion, the former Punjab governor said that the target of the Sarwar Foundation was to benefit one-and-a-half lakh flood-affected families with a monthly ration package. He added that till now ration had been delivered to 100,000 affected families, while supplies were being delivered to bring another 50,000 families to the circle.

Ch Sarwar said that in total, relief goods worth more than Rs1.2 billion were being provided to the flood-affected families of Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan. In this regard, 20 to 25 truckloads were being dispatched from Lahore and Islamabad on daily basis. He said: “I am personally supervising the process of sending relief supplies and the work is being done on an emergency basis.” He reiterated his commitment to support the flood victims until their rehabilitation. He said he would play his role in mobilising the international community for resettlement of the victims. Ch Sarwar paid tribute to all organisations and volunteers engaged in helping the flood victims, including Baitussalam Welfare Trust, LIHS, Islamic Aid, and Pakistan Development Network.

