Agencies

S.Africa mine dam bursts, killing at least three

JOHANNESBURG -At least three people were killed and dozens injured after a mine dam burst and sparked flooding that swept away houses and cars in central South Africa, officials said on Sunday. Television footage showed a river of mud and water flowing away from the mine and into a nearby residential area. It covered roads and swept houses away in Jagersfontein, a town about 100 kilometres (62 miles) southwest of the Free State province capital, Bloemfontein. “A mine dam collapsed and swept away houses and cars in the area,” Palesa Chubisi, a spokeswoman for Free State premier Sisi Ntombela, said in a statement.  “Three bodies have since been recovered.”  Chubisi said 40 people, including a pregnant woman, were taken to local hospitals, four suffering from fractured limbs and the rest with bruises and hypothermia. National electricity utility Eskom said Jagersfontein was left without power after one of its substations was “engulfed by the mud”.  “Due to the current situation in the Jagersfontein area and inaccessibility of our substation, it is impossible to estimate when supply will be restored or to determine the extent of the damage,” Eskom said in a statement.

More Stories
Business

PIDE forecasts indigenous oil reserves to be exhausted by 2025

Business

Spices export decreases by 10pc

Business

FBR clarifies misleading information regarding currency declaration

Business

CPEC channelising economic diplomacy: PBF

Business

Pakistani traders to participate 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, China

Business

Global halal economy to swell to $5 trillion by 2030

Business

‘Women labour participation can increase economic output by an average of 35pc’

Lahore

Govt to provide solar tube wells to farmers in flood affected areas: CM Parvez

Business

China’s textile sector logs growth in first seven months

Business

BOP at frontline of flood relief activities

1 of 4,909

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More