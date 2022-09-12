Sanjrani calls upon IPU to garner support for flood victims

ISLAMABAD – Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has called upon President Inter-Parliamentary Union Duarte Pacheco to use his good offices in order to garner support and appeal to all the member countries to come forward for Pakistan’s assistance.

Chairman Senate welcomed the visiting dignitary at the Parliament House. IPU President is on his visit to Pakistan to express solidarity with Parliament, Government and People of Pakistan especially the flood affectees of Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Chairman said that the floods caused tragic losses, and left millions homeless, and shelter-less. He also informed the guest that crops worth millions were destroyed and the entire infrastructure damaged. “After immediate relief work the complete rehabilitation of the flood affectees will be the main challenge,” he said and added huge funds will be required for the rehabilitation of the affectees. He proposed that the IPU President should make contact with the IPU member countries, donors and other institutions in this regard so that the relief and rehabilitation works could be accelerated. In the meeting, discussions were held on making the Inter-Parliamentary Union more dynamic and increasing institutional cooperation. Chairman Senate said that Pakistan is determined to promote peace, democracy, human rights, gender equality and sustainable development as per the mission of IPU. “Pakistan has high expectations from IPU and IPU has to play its role for resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issue,” he added. The Chairman Senate said that amongst the problems faced at global level, Climate change is becoming very important.

“Climate change is affecting our economic, developmental and social aspects. The problem is of global nature and to control it, global efforts will have to be made,”he opined. The Chairman said that the recent floods in Pakistan have made the world aware that climate change poses serious threats to the economy as well. He also suggested to constitute a working group on climate change at the IPU. He said that Pakistan is ready to provide all kinds of support to the proposed working group and to establish a secretariat for the same in Pakistan. President IPU appreciated the proposal and assured consideration.

Sanjrani said that the effects of climate change in Pakistan are severe and the recent floods are unprecedented in human history. Chairman Senate said that he was grateful to the international community and added there is a need to speed up the relief work and Pakistan will continue to play its role for the promotion and development of peace at the global level.