Seven new uplift projects worth Rs 1.5b approved for DG Khan division

RAJANPUR – Divisional Development Working Party (DDWP) approved seven new uplift projects at a cost of Rs 1.5 billion for Dera Ghazi Khan division. The new projects included two of DG Khan, three of Muzaffargarh and two new schemes of Layyah districts. Orders were also issued to repair road cut damaged due to flood and restore traffic within a week.

Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatta expressed these views while presiding over the video link meeting of the first divisional development working party of the financial year. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Anwar Baryar and other officers were present. The commissioner said that the speed of work will be accelerated on ongoing 433 projects during the current financial year, adding Rs 98 billion were being spent on these projects. While reviewing the ongoing development projects, he ordered to accelerate pace of work at four districts of DG Khan division including Rajanpur, DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Leyyah.

Delay tactics will not be tolerated and ordered not to leave any scheme unattended in the four districts. There will be no compromise on the quality of material in development projects. Instead of putting responsibility on each other, the departments should work together, he added. He asked the DCs to pay focus on the development projects after the flood. He also directed officials concerned to start OPD service in Cardiology Institute and to give priority to Tunsa and Women universities.

Director Development Obaid-ul-Rasheed, SEs Sheikh Ijaz, Malik Jawad Directors Dr. Ahsan, Atta-ur-Rehman and others were present. It is pertinent to mention here that the new schemes for Rajanpur district were not approved due to the recent flood there, adding new projects of public interest will be approved in Rajanpur district as well after the complete elimination of water and restoration of communication facilities.