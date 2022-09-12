Our Staff Reporter

Sindh govt fixes price of wheat at Rs4,000 per 40-kg

KARACHI – The Sindh Cabinet has fixed price of wheat at Rs4,000 per 40-kg for year 22-23. Provincial Information Minister Sindh Sharjeel Memon said, “we are currently importing wheat at rate of Rs9000 per 40-kg instead of benefiting our own residents, we are benefiting other countries.” Sharjeel Memon said that in the cabinet meeting, Agriculture Adviser Manzoor Wasan informed that at present the lands were submerged, the farmers would have to work hard to prepare the new crop. By giving a good support price, the farmers would prepare their land for the new crop quickly. The CM of Sindh said that if the wheat crop was not ready this year, a situation of famine will arise.

