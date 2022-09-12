Our Staff Reporter

State land worth Rs44.5m retrieved

LAHORE   –   The district administration said on Sunday that 1.5-kanal state land worth Rs 44.5 million had been retrieved in an operation, conducted in the provincial capital. A special team, under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Town Imran Safdar, along with heavy machinery, launched a operation in Harbanspura area and demolished three building structures to retrieve the state land from illegal possession. Three other operations were conducted at various points of Harbanspura. The assistant commissioner said that operation would continue without any discrimination and every inch of the state land would be retrieved.

