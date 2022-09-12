Taimoor helps Northern beat Central Punjab; KP skittled for 89

LAHORE – Taimoor Sultan’s 72 scripted Northern’s 10-run win over Central Punjab at Bohranwali Ground in the Cricket Association T20 on Sunday. Taimoor Sultan smashed 4 sixes and 5 fours in his 63-ball 72 as Northern scored 144-6 after they were asked to bat. Central Punjab crumbled in the run chase and managed 134-8. Gauhar Hafeez top-scored with 36 off 26 and Umar Akmal making 27-ball 30. Kashif Ali bagged 2-26. In the second match of the day, Sindh defeated KP by 7 wickets. Sindh’s M Shahid and Arish Ali Khan took three wickets each and M Umar returned 2-16 as KP were bowled out in 19.3 overs. Maaz Sadaqat top-scored with 23 and Rehan Afridi made 21. Ammad Alam scored 44 as Sindh chased the target with six overs and seven wickets in hand.