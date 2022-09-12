Staff Reporter

Taimoor helps Northern beat Central Punjab; KP skittled for 89

LAHORE – Taimoor Sultan’s 72 scripted Northern’s 10-run win over Central Punjab at Bohranwali Ground in the Cricket Association T20 on Sunday. Taimoor Sultan smashed 4 sixes and 5 fours in his 63-ball 72 as Northern scored 144-6 after they were asked to bat. Central Punjab crumbled in the run chase and managed 134-8. Gauhar Hafeez top-scored with 36 off 26 and Umar Akmal making 27-ball 30. Kashif Ali bagged 2-26. In the second match of the day, Sindh defeated KP by 7 wickets. Sindh’s M Shahid and Arish Ali Khan took three wickets each and M Umar returned 2-16 as KP were bowled out in 19.3 overs. Maaz Sadaqat top-scored with 23 and Rehan Afridi made 21. Ammad Alam scored 44 as Sindh chased the target with six overs and seven wickets in hand.

More Stories
Business

PIDE forecasts indigenous oil reserves to be exhausted by 2025

Business

Spices export decreases by 10pc

Business

FBR clarifies misleading information regarding currency declaration

Business

CPEC channelising economic diplomacy: PBF

Business

Pakistani traders to participate 19th China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, China

Business

Global halal economy to swell to $5 trillion by 2030

Business

‘Women labour participation can increase economic output by an average of 35pc’

Lahore

Govt to provide solar tube wells to farmers in flood affected areas: CM Parvez

Business

China’s textile sector logs growth in first seven months

Business

BOP at frontline of flood relief activities

1 of 4,003

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More