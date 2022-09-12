APP

Three suspects arrested in dacoity case

DERA ISMAIL KHAN     –    The Dera police on Sunday claimed to have arrested three out of five suspects who allegedly robbed a shop on the Circular Road on Saturday night and recovered Rs30,000 in cash.

According to police spokesman, the robbery was allegedly committed by five armed suspects who came on a car and forcibly snatched Rs0.3 million from the shop and fled away.

After the incident, District Police Officer Najmul Hasnain Liaquat directed the authorities concerned for immediate arrest of the accused involved in the robbery.

DSP City Sagheer Geelani and Cantt Police Station SHO Gul Sher Khan traced the robbery by using modern scientific techniques.

The arrested accused included Dilawar son of Muhammad Ramzan Patti-ban resident of near Mela Ground, Muhammad Rasheed son of Muhammad Ismail Sheikh resident of Bannu Adda and Muhammad Javed son of Bashir Musali resident of Bannu Adda. The police also recovered Rs30,000 out of the looted money and a motor car bearing number (APA-987, Islamabad) used in the crime incident from the possession of the arrested suspects.

The other two accused including Ehsan and Sanwal managed to escape from the spot. Both the absconding suspects were also wanted to police in several other cases of theft and robbery. The police were conducting raids to arrest them, the spokesman concluded.

