News Desk

Time to work for rehab of flood victims, not politics: Saad Rafique

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Monday while taking a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, said that this is not the right time to do politics, rather it is the time to work hard for the rehabilitation of the people affected by the flood.

The Federal Minister Saad Rafique was talking to media in Lahore outside accountability court. He said that everyone will have to step forward to help flood victims. Federal and Provincial Governments are working tirelessly for rehabilitation of flood affectees.

Criticizing Imran Khan, he said that a party head (Khan) is constantly attacking the national security.

He further said that he will be visiting the flood affected railway tracks of Sindh for inspection.

