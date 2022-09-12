UN chief’s visit boosts Pak flood relief efforts

ISLAMABAD – United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres’s solidarity visit to Pakistan amid floods has boosted the relief efforts and chances of possible funding by the world.

During his two-day visit to Pakistan, the UN chief appealed for ‘massive’ global support for Pakistan where unprecedented floods have killed nearly 1,400 people and made more than a million people homeless.

Guterres made the appeal soon as he landed in Islamabad. “I have arrived in Pakistan to express my deep solidarity with the Pakistani people after the devastating floods here. I appeal for massive support from the international community as Pakistan responds to this climate catastrophe,” Guterres tweeted shortly after his arrival.

The UN chief later met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari among other top officials.

“I call on the international community that Pakistan needs massive financial support, as according to initial estimates the losses are around $ 30 billion,” Guterres told a joint news conference in Islamabad with PM Sharif. The UN chief also visited the areas most impacted by the climate catastrophe.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Marriyam Aurangzeb, said the UN chief’s visit will help highlight the problems faced by flood victims at a global level and help in “sensitising the world” about the consequences of climate change.

The devastating floods have also caused significant damage to Mohenjo Daro, a famous 4,500-year-old archaeological site in the south-eastern Sindh province which UNESCO has declared a World Heritage site.

More than a third of Pakistan was submerged by melting glaciers and record monsoon rains that began in June, causing colossal damage to homes, roads, bridges, rail networks, livestock and crops.

While Finance Minister Miftah Ismail estimated the total loss at $10 billion amid a continuing economic crisis, independent analysts put the figure between $15 billion to $ 20 billion, and fear it could further rise.

The Pakistani economy is already struggling with fast-shrinking foreign exchange reserves and steep inflation, which touched 27.3 percent in August, a five-decade high.

Several countries have pledged support to Pakistan. Officials said more than 50 special flights carrying aid have arrived so far in the country and more are scheduled in the coming days.

Hundreds of thousands of displaced people are living in camps, and many more – six million as far as he knew – are with host communities.

On its own, Pakistan is least prepared to handle the natural disaster especially at a time when it is going through the new International Monetary Fund programme.

Former ambassador Ali Sarwar Naqvi said the visit of the UN secretary general at this critical time was a good gesture.

“The UN secretary general visited the flood-hit areas and met with the flood affected persons. Now we have to wait and see the reaction of the international community over the appeal of the US secretary general for supporting Pakistan in this critical time,” he added.

Naqvi said the UN chief had urged the international community to extend massive support to Pakistan that had little contribution to the emissions but bore the brunt of climate change. “The scale of the devastation seems to have surpassed the super floods of 2010,” he mentioned.

