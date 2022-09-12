APP

WASA’s sanitation staff alert in low-lying areas to prevent waterlogging

RAWALPINDI – Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Tanveer here on Sunday directed the sanitation staff to remain alert particularly in low-lying areas to prevent waterlogging.

According to a WASA spokesman, the agency was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following intermittent rain.  He informed that heavy machinery of WASA had been shifted to low lying areas to provide quick response in case of any emergency.

The agency was continuously monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Leh particularly during rain, he added.

He informed that the sanitation staff of WASA was present in the field especially in low-lying areas of the town and monitoring the situation.

The staff deployed in low-lying areas was well-equipped with water sucking machines, he said.

The spokesman informed that the teams were present at Airport Road, Committee Chowk Underpass, Liaquat Bagh, Javed Colony, Dhoke Khabba, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road and other low-lying areas.

Rainfall gauging stations on Sunday recorded 24 mm rain at Saidpur Village, 36mm at Golra, 22mm at Bokra, 15mm at PMD, 20mm at PMD, 20mm at Shamsabad and 36mm at Chaklala, he added.

 

More Stories
Karachi

CTD, intelligence agency arrest ‘TTP terrorist’

Karachi

Nation observes 74th death anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

Islamabad

CM Parvez terms Quaid’s sayings beacon of light

Islamabad

Effective strategy can avert future flooding, climate impacts

Islamabad

All resources being utilised to provide relief to flood victims: KP minister

Islamabad

Allotees of sectors F-14 and F-15 eying towards apex court 

Islamabad

IHC to conduct hearing of Gill’s petition seeking post-arrest bail on Wednesday

Islamabad

3 more persons infected with coronavirus in RWP

Islamabad

Islamabad reports 67 dengue fever cases in 24 hours

Islamabad

Rain brings respite from heat

1 of 3,666

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More