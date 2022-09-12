WASA’s sanitation staff alert in low-lying areas to prevent waterlogging

RAWALPINDI – Managing Director, Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Tanveer here on Sunday directed the sanitation staff to remain alert particularly in low-lying areas to prevent waterlogging.

According to a WASA spokesman, the agency was put on high alert to cope with urban flooding following intermittent rain. He informed that heavy machinery of WASA had been shifted to low lying areas to provide quick response in case of any emergency.

The agency was continuously monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Leh particularly during rain, he added.

He informed that the sanitation staff of WASA was present in the field especially in low-lying areas of the town and monitoring the situation.

The staff deployed in low-lying areas was well-equipped with water sucking machines, he said.

The spokesman informed that the teams were present at Airport Road, Committee Chowk Underpass, Liaquat Bagh, Javed Colony, Dhoke Khabba, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Jamia Masjid Road, Murree Road and other low-lying areas.

Rainfall gauging stations on Sunday recorded 24 mm rain at Saidpur Village, 36mm at Golra, 22mm at Bokra, 15mm at PMD, 20mm at PMD, 20mm at Shamsabad and 36mm at Chaklala, he added.