SRINAGAR :

Several dozen Chinese soldiers have set up a remote camp some 10 km inside territory ‘claimed’ by India in the high altitude Himalayan desert of Ladakh, Indian police sources said, in a possible return to border tension between the two countries. An Indian foreign ministry spokesman said the two countries were in touch with each other to resolve the row. The ill-defined border has fuelled 50 years of mistrust despite blossoming economic ties.

The Indian army set up its own temporary camp just 500 meters from the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers after the incident on April 15, a senior police official stationed close to the border told Reuters.