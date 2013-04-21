LAHORE - Former Chief Minister PPP Punjab President Manzoor Wattoo said on Saturday he would file a petition in the Supreme Court if security was not given to him by the government within three days as per entitlement of a former chief minister.

In a statement, he said the visible discrimination was a glaring violation of the established rules dealing with the privileges to former chief ministers. “It is grossly unfair to single me out and deprive me of security while others are enjoying it far above their entailment,” he said.

He also underscored the importance of extending security to the PPP leaders and their candidates because they were on the hit list of the extremists who had hurled a naked threat at them in no uncertain terms.

Wattoo demanded the prime minister immediately sack the interior minister for his partial statement, adding his retention in the cabinet would raise the question of impartiality and neutrality of the caretaker government.

He also referred to the media reports suggesting that the interior minister had surpassed the prime minister in important decision-making process. He urged the prime minister to immediately dispel this impression by removing his interior minister, adding taking notice of his statement was not enough.

Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Bilawal House has said that the Benazir Income Support Programme is the largest and unique social protection programme of the former PPP democratic government, providing direct financial assistance to 22 percent vulnerable population (7 million families of the country). This programme was making a difference between starvation and food security for the poorest of the poor, he added.

He said Benazir Income Support Programme Act was unanimously passed by the Parliament. “The PPP government initiated the programme in 2008 to materialise the dream of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto regarding the welfare of those whose subsistence was at stake due to acute poverty,” he said.

He claimed efficiency and reach of the programme to such a large chunk of the country’s population had been appreciated by the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank. He added even United Nations Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, while commenting on the programme, urged the other developing countries to replicate it because of its transparency, efficacy and usefulness. Its success story in Pakistan spoke volumes and was worth emulating, he asserted.

He said the credibility of the programme was above board and it was because of this that USAID and British DFID had contributed $160 million and 300 million pounds, respectively, to it. He pointed out the programme was a shining example of transparency, accountability, effectiveness and use of technology under one roof through a one window operation.

He further said that under the programme, three million poor children would be enrolled for free education besides providing the services of micro-finance, health insurance and technical skills to youth so that they could lead a decent life while contributing to the national economy at the same time.

The spokesman said the critics of the programme were politically motivated and did not care for the poor people who had been having a two-time meal through this programme.

The other very important dimension of the programme, the spokesman said, was empowerment of women because a woman head of the family was entitled to receive the financial assistance. The women’s empowerment was equally of paramount importance for the nation-building process, he pointed out.

He revealed about 25 million women had to get national identity cards because it was a condition for deserving persons to have ID cards for seeking assistance under the programme. This factor was expected to boost the turnout in the forthcoming election, the spokesman contended.