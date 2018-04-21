Share:

KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) claimed to have arrested at least 14 outlaws while recovered huge cache of weapons and narcotics from their possession on Friday.

According to the details, Saeedabad police conducted a raid in Baldia Town area while arrested four accused persons including Asif, Sani, Waqar and Yaseen. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and snatched motorbikes from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were wanted to the police in number robberies and street crime cases. Itahd Town police conducted a raid while arrested two street criminals Rashid and Owais.

Police claimed to have recovered weapons and valuables looted from people. Sharifabad police arrested an accused namely Khurram while recovered more than a kilogram of drugs from his possession. Police said that the accused person running a narcotics den in the locality. Saudabad police claimed to have arrested another drug paddler identified as Akber Ali while recovered 2400 grams of drugs from his possession.

Mehmoodabad police arrested an accused Ayaz while recovered weapons from his possession. Police said that the accused person was wanted to the police in various cases of street crimes. Iqbal Market police arrested two notorious street criminals in a raid conducted in Orangi Town area. The accused persons identified as Arshad and Arif while recovered weapons and looted valuables from their possession.

Baloch Colony police claimed to have arrested an accused identified as Ayaz while recovered weapons from his possession. Police said that the accused person involved in various sort of criminal activities including robberies and street crimes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Ranger Sindh on a tip off conducted a raid in Pak Colony area near Gutter Bagicha while recovered a huge cache of weapons dumped by the Lyari gangsters. Rangers spokesperson said that the Lyari gangsters were dumped the weapons with an aim to create law and order situation in the city. Rangers on a tip off raid and dug off the area while three shotguns and four pistols while 46 magazines and ammunitions.