KHAIRPUR - At least 19 houses were gutted and four buffaloes were died when a fire broke out in a village near Ghotki on Friday. According to details, 19 houses of Sheikh Community were burnt to ashes in Muhammad Ali Mahar Village due to which poor families lost everything and four buffaloes were died.

Mir Muhammad Sheikh, Shuban Sheikh, Usman Sheikh, Shahzad Sheikh, Shahid Ali, Fateh Sheikh, Mubabat, Peerano, Mulan Ali others houses caught fire from a flame and destroyed all valuables.

The cause of fire is to be stated spark of electric wire of water motor. They said they lost washing machines, sewing machines, gold, cash, solar system and other valuables. They said they informed police, district administration and fire brigade but nobody came to extinguish the fire, adding, they did themselves and they suffered more loss.

They said that millions of rupees worth of their material had been burnt. They have appealed to their MPAs and MNAs to come forward and provide immediate financial support so that they can construct their houses afresh.

THREE DIE IN ACCIDENT

Three people died and two others were injured when their car became out of control and capsised on Friday.

According to details, a car was going to Shahdad Pur from Shikarpur, it was out of controlled and capsized near National Highway, as resultantly, Sakina Jakhrani (27), her daughter Sanam (6), Abdul Salam (19) died on the spot while Afroze Begum and Amna Jakharni were injured seriously.

The bodies and injured were shifted to rural health centre in Hingorja. The bodies shifted to Shikarpur after autopsy.