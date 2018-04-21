Share:

SIALKOT-The people of Sialkot will pay homage to Dr Allama Iqbal while visiting 159-year old Iqbal Manzil, his birthplace at Sialkot, in connection with his 80th death anniversary.

The death anniversary of Dr Allama Iqbal will be observed today in his native city Sialkot to acknowledge his services for getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of Subcontinent.

The Day will dawn with special prayers in the mosques for peace, national integrity, prosperity and development.

Incharge/Care Taker of Iqbal Manzil Syed Riaz Hussain said that Quran Khawani will be held at Iqbal Manzil under the auspices of Bazm-i-Iqbal in which a large number of people from all walks of life will participate. They will also offer Fateha for the eternal peace of the soul of Allama Iqbal.

The people led by Shamim Khan Lodhi, the president of Bazm-e-Iqbal Sialkot, would also lay the floral wreaths at the graves of his parents and other family members in Imam Sahib Graveyard Sialkot city.

Addressing the participants, speakers highlighted various aspects of poetry, philosophy, vision and personality of Allama Iqbal. They offered Fateha and paid rich homage to Allama Iqbal. They said that Allama Iqbal was a visionary poet who conceived the idea of separate homeland for the Muslims of the Subcontinent that was ultimately materialised in the shape of Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

Shamim Khan stressed a need to follow the teachings of Allama Iqbal to retrieve the country from the challenges it is facing today. Prof Khawaja Ejaz Butt said that the teachings of Iqbal are no beacon for the entire world in the current circumstances.

Javaid Akhtar Billah, the principal of Govt Murray College Sialkot, said that there was a great imagination of implementation, ethics and spiritualism in Iqbal's poetry. He said that Allama Iqbal wanted to see human development through the way of selfhood or Khudi

Rare books on Iqbaliyat , letters and pictures of Allama Iqbal, his parents and family members have been displayed at Iqbal Manzil.

A large number of Iqbal's fans visited Iqbal Manzil and paid homage to the poet. They showed keen interest in the exhibition.

